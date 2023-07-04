Kate Middleton, Roger Federer's friendly display of affection seemingly irks his wife Mirka

Kate Middleton was all excited as she caught up with old pal Roger Federer when the 20-time Grand Slam champion was honoured at Wimbledon, but Tennis icon's wife Mirka did not look thrilled on the big day of her husband.

Federer, who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his illustrious tennis career, was honoured for his stellar sporting achievement in a special ceremony at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

The Princess of Wales put on a friendly display as she welcomed her close pal, but there was one person who did not appear thrilled by their warm greeting. While, the tennis icon's wife Mirka watched on, and appeared less than impressed by the pair's friendly display of affection.

Prince William's wife enthusiastically praised Federer, who was honoured on Centre Court following his retirement from the game last year.



In the pictures, shared by several media outlets, Roger's wife does not look thrilled, while Kate appears all excited



It is to mention here that Kate and Roger are working on several projects together and both starring in a video highlighting the work of ball boys and girls in late June, where the royal put the tennis star through his paces.

Kate, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club's patron, is a regular of the Royal Box and has enjoyed strong bond with Federer. The Princess even broke royal protocol in 2017 and planted three kisses on his cheeks as she congratulated the sportsman for winning the tournament for the eighth time, while the Prince of Wales and Federer's wife Mirka watched on.