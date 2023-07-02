Jordana Brewster describes her stunts in Fast & Furious as ‘badge of honour’

Jordana Brewster has recently described her stunts in Fast & Furious as ‘badge of honour’



Speaking with Yahoo Life on June 30, the actress remembered learning about “discipline and maintenance” as a teen when her mother, Brazilian model Maria João, first introduced her to fitness.

Brewster revealed she faced pressure amid Hollywood’s beauty standards. However, the actress gave credit to her “multicultural upbringing” that helped her to deal with this pressure.

“I have always loved being strong,” said the 43-year-old.

Reflecting on her stunts, Brewster, who starred as Mia Toretto for more than two decades in the Fast & Furious movies, stated, “The more physical it is, the more fun it is for me.”

“When you’re working with a stunt team, it’s almost like working with a dance troupe. It’s so meticulously choreographed and planned.”

Brewster added, “To be able to be healthy enough to land the choreography and to do it myself versus having someone do it for me, it’s like a badge of honour in a way. I want to keep doing that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also discussed about her fellow cast members in the franchise.

“When I see, like, the OG Fast and Furious. I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, we do look very different.’ But in a really cool way, you know, because we’re evolving,” she mentioned.

Elaborating on ageing, Brewster further said, “I don’t really have that many qualms with ageing, because the actresses I admire the most are all in their 50s and they look unbelievable.”

“They’ve been through it and their histories are much, much richer. So, it shouldn’t just be about, you know, how you look,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Brewster feature in new movie, Fast X, which has already been released in theatres.