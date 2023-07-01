Johnny Depp kicks off KVIFF 2023 as Amber Heard returns to social media

Hollywood star Johnny Depp opened Karlovy Vary International Film Festival 2023 with event trailer hours after his former wife Amber Heard returned to social media Friday.



Taking to Instagram, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared festival trailer to kick off festival as he returns to the event kind of — onscreen, not in person.

He shared the trailer with caption, “The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival has just started! Here is this year’s brand new festival trailer starring Johnny Depp.”

Depp posted the trailer hours after his former wife Amber Heard shared her first social media post since settling their defamation trial in December last year.

She took to Instagram and shared her photo from the world premiere of her latest film In the Fire at Taormina Film Fest in Italy to thank her millions of fans for support.

Amber Heard said, “Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire.

“It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire.”



