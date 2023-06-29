Wiz Khalifa offers insight into his recovery from a pelvic injury

It is unclear what caused Wiz Khalifa injury

Wiz Khalifa has keeping fans posted via social media as he set on to recover from an injury to his pelvis.

"Small rip in the cartilage of my pelvis but I'll be right back," the Pittsburgh spitter penned as he walked with canes.

Later, the Grammy-nominated rapper posted another snippet where he was seen walking without any help.

"4 legs were cool, but I like two better," he captioned.

The 35-year-old also added, "The pain isn't from the actual tear, so soon as the spasms stop, I should be Gu Wop," he said before adding, "Ima finna have super hips after this."

The See You Again rapper also voiced his concerns about gaining some kilos as he could not work out of injury.

"Barely getting outta bed bout to have ya boy packin' on some pounds," he added.

Khalifa has been the ardent practitioner of mixing martial arts for years.

In 2018, the Blacc Hollywood rapper told Bleacher Report why he learned defensive arts.

"I just got tired of getting my *** whooped, so I figured I would learn how to fight," adding he started "practicing with dummy," and now, "it's not as easy to beat me up anymore."