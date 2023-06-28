Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘constant rehashing of their side’ has the ‘world fatigued’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bid to ‘constantly rehash’ their side of the argument with the Royal Family has ‘the world feeling utterly insatiable.



These insights have been issued by assistant opinion editor Kuba Shand-Baptiste.

She started the converastion off by saying, “Have a quick google and you’ll find the public’s appetite for going after her – and Harry – remains insatiable. Even a recent YouGov poll indicated that almost seven in 10 people have a negative view of her.”

According to iNews, Ms Shand-Baptiste believes “It’s not surprising, really.”

Especially since “In the wake of Spare (Harry’s memoir), Harry & Meghan (the couple’s documentary) and the constant rehashing of their side of their split from the royals, the world is now fatigued by the mere mention of their feud with the British monarchy. It felt too close to home, for some. Unrelenting for others.”

Not to mention “for many more, this time, crossing the race divide – Meghan felt increasingly unlikeable.”