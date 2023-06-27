Disney+ documentary sparks outrage challenging Marvel Comics' Stan Lee narrative

Marvel Comics founder, Stan Lee is the figurehead of the the Marvel superhero franchise. However, a new Disney+ documentary called "Stan Lee" has reignited controversy as collaborators Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, who claim to have had a more significant role in creating the comics than they were credited for, express their discontent.
The families of Kirby and Ditko have been advocating for greater recognition and rights to the characters they helped create, especially now that Disney owns Marvel.
While Lee's immense contribution to the cultural landscape is acknowledged, some argue that Kirby and Ditko played equally crucial roles in Marvel's early days.
Television presenter Jonathan Ross who possesses extensive knowledge about comics, previously hosted a documentary in 2007 where he embarked on a quest to find the elusive Steve Ditko.
Speaking to Observer Ross said, "Lee's huge contribution to the cultural landscape. “Without Stan Lee there would be no Marvel Comics, no Marvel Cinematic Universe.”
He added: “However, if you were to make a list of the people involved at the beginning of Marvel Comics in creative importance, Lee would come third, after Kirby and Ditko.”
The actress and director stepped out of the Tracy Anderson gym while donning an all-black get-up
He recounted how a Marvel executive informed him about project cancellation
The Prince of Wales launched a new project to end homelessness
The star was spotted doing some shopping on Monday at an eyeglass store located in the Pacific Palisades
Nicky Hilton donned a stunning white crop top with a matching skirt to Marc Jacob's Fall 2023 show in NYC
Gigi previously walked in Posh's PFW show last year