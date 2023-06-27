Post Malone teases fans with 'Something Real' snippet from upcoming album 'Austin'

Post Malone is preparing for the release of his upcoming album, titled "Austin," which is set to be released on July 28th. The album consists of 17 tracks, and he recently shared the tracklist on Instagram.

One of the songs on the album is called "Something Real," for which he also provided a snippet featuring his vocals accompanied by a haunting choir. The album cover showcases a white cut-out of a pickup truck parked in front of a suburban home, with the album's title, "Austin," printed prominently.

In addition to "Something Real," some of the other tracks featured on the album include "Novacandy," "Socialite," "Speedometer," "Hold My Breath," and "Enough Is Enough." Post Malone previously released the singles "Chemical" and "Mourning," which are also included on the album.

Post Malone announced the album back in May through an Instagram Reel, expressing his love for his fans and sharing his excitement about the upcoming release. He mentioned that the album has been a fulfilling and challenging experience for him, pushing himself to explore new musical directions. He played the guitar on every song and expressed his eagerness to share the music with his fans.

Alongside the album release, Post Malone will embark on his "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying 2023 Tour" this summer. The album "Austin" follows his previous album, "Twelve Carat Toothache."

Here is the tracklist for the album "Austin":

"Don't Understand"

"Something Real"

"Chemical"

"Novacandy"

"Mourning"

"Too Cool To Die"

"Sign Me Up"

"Socialite"

"Overdrive"

"Speedometer"

"Hold My Breath"

"Enough Is Enough"

"Texas Tea"

"Buyer Beware"

"Landmine"

"Green Thumb"

"Laugh It Off"