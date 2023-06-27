Cardi B claps back at Offset for cheating claims: 'Can't accuse me'

Cardi B is calling out haters for assassinating her character.

The rapper turned to her Twitter account on Monday to snub husband Offset’s accusation around her cheating on him.

The mother-of-two cleared out her name on Twitter Spaces by writing: “First of all, let me say,” Cardi pelted. “You can’t accuse me of all the things you know that you are guilty of. Sing it with me, y’all! And I see that it is easy for you to blame everything on me. Yes, honey!”

“Listen,” she went on, speaking directly to her listeners. “Don’t pay attention to that country man, y’all.”

The WAP rapper added that her husband is “spiraling and thinking s–t” that’s not true.

“Come on, now. I’m Cardi B, n—a. I think sometimes mother-kers[expletive] forget I’m Cardi B,” she said. “If I was giving this p—y to anybody, it would be out. I’m not just anybody.”

The rapper then asked the father of her children to “stop acting stupid.”

“The f–k? Stop playing,” she concluded. “That’s all I’mma motherf–king say because for real, let’s be serious.”

Cardi later added that she cannot be with anybody “in the industry” because they would “tell, too.”