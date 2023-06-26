Prince Harry has ‘a lot of grudges’ & ‘a baker’s dozen barristers who live in his pool house’

Experts believe Prince Harry has no shortage of grudges has even has his bakers dozen barristers living in his pool house to keep up with the demand.



This claim and accusation have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

According to the Courier Mail she believes, “When it comes to his crusade against The Firm, he is like a Terminator with a serious chip on his shoulder, as well as "plenty of grudges and what I’m assuming are a baker’s dozen of barristers who by now live in his pool house.”

During the course of the chat, Ms Elser also went on to note that “Arnie’s cyborg iconically intoned, “I’ll be back” and this week Harry proved, so would he – on home turf, in the headlines and trying to skewer the Palace for the umpteenth time.”

These claims have come shortly after the expert noted the growing need to "consider adding a large belt of whiskey to his usual calming tisane of mugwort then it’s now.”