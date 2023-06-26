Jon Hamm marries Anna Osceola on 'Mad Men' finale spot

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola both worked in 'Mad Men'

Mad Men star Jon Hamm walked down the aisle with fellow star Anna Osceola on the critically-acclaimed series finale location of Mad Men on Saturday, June 24.

According to TMZ, the location was Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, California, where the critically-hit series ended in 2015.



The pair's fellow star John Slattery watched the couple say, "I do."

The star-studded ceremony also included Billy Crudup, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Brooke Shields and Larry David.

After reportedly briefly mingling in 2017, the duo's romance sped up in 2020, the US Weekly reports.

In 2022, the couple debuted red carpet at an Oscars viewing party.

The outlet also reported Hamm and Osceola were engaged months after the 52-year-old hinted on The Howard Stern Show in September 2022 that he could "for sure" see himself marrying the Cambridge native.

"The engagement happened a while back, but they are still on cloud nine," an insider told the site in February.



"They have so much fun together and already feel married."

Meanwhile, Hamm was in a relationship with actress Jennifer Westfeldt for 18-long-years, which ceased to exist in September 2015.