‘Siya Ke Ram’ actor Aashiesh Sharrma says ‘Adipurush’ is ‘lazy attempt at making Ramayana’

The use of subpar dialogues and low-quality VFX in Adipurush has sparked a massive wave of criticism and negative feedback. Aashiesh Sharrma, who played Rama on the television series Siya Ke Ram, has now joined in and denounced the film, labeling it ‘a lazy attempt at making Ramayana.'

Discussing the newest adaptation of the Ramayana, Aashiesh Sharrma told Wion News, "I was really excited initially because I thought our cinema was waking up to our scriptures… The film lacks intent and research."

"It is a lazy attempt at making Ramayana and it's like you've made it out of WhatsApp forwards. You're trying to play to the gallery and it shows in the content. It's like just trying to cash in on to the Hindu wave in the nation right now. "

He went on to express his opinion that the filmmakers have Westernized the Ramayana, instead of being proud of their culture ."I think our filmmakers are suffering from an inferiority complex. We have a colonised mindset."

"Rather than taking pride in it, we try to ape the Western style of filmmaking. I understand they are much more advanced in technology. So take the technology, use the resources, but tell an Indian story!

Adipurush had a phenomenal opening weekend at the box office, but it has since plummeted. The movie features Prabhas as Raghav (based on Rama), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana), Sunny Singh as Lakshman, and Devdutta Nage as Bajrang.



