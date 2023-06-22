Gwen Stefani opens up on ex-band's confusion to record 'Push and Shove'

The lead singer of No Doubt, Gwen Stefani, believes that the album's most recent track was a little b-a-n-a-n-a-s.

She was observed making these comments during a conversation with a journalist, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In comparison to Stefani's solo album True Babe and the band's 2012 LP, the musician revealed the chaotic process of recording the band’s 2012 LP.

Fault Magazine quotes the singer-songwriter saying, “That was just a really hard time. Nothing was coming easy and we felt like being in molasses.

According to her, No Doubt was most confused during the recording of the 'Push and Shove' album.

She added, “We just regrouped and wanted it bad but I was completely depleted because of giving birth and world tour.”

“We wrote that record amidst that chaotic situation,” she revealed.

The 11th record of No Doubt Push and Shove debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. charts.

Stefani rose to fame through No Doubt’s hit singles like Don’t Speak, Ex-Girlfriend, Just a Girl, and Hey Baby.

Stefani was also uncertain about any upcoming projects with No Doubt.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said, “I have no idea what the future is with this band.”

Stefani has released very successful solo albums including Love.Angel.Music.Baby and had also collaborated with her husband.

Her True Babe will be released on June 23 as the leading single from her upcoming album.