Emily Ratajkowski shows off her incredible figure in a chic tight vest

Emily Ratajkowski looked sensational as she gave a glimpse at her midriff while stepping out for a walk.
The mother of one wore a grey, strapped top that flashed a glimpse of her midriff, along with a red mid-length skirt.
The fabric of the skirt clung to her petite frame and she went bra-free as she took a stroll with her adorable Husky German Shepherd.
The supermodel, 32, seemed in high spirits as she completed the outfit by donning a pair of white trainers and oversized sunglasses.
She kept accessories at a minimum, simply adding a silver pendant necklace to the two-piece ensemble.
Emily shares a son Sly, two, with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard and recently celebrated her birthday earlier this month.
