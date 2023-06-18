Taron Egerton flustered as Rachel Weisz says she’s ‘honored’ to have been his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton appeared on Variety's 'Actors on Actors' episode with his childhood crush Rachel Weisz

The most recent edition of Variety's Actors on Actors series featured Taron Egerton and Rachel Weisz as a pair. During the interview, Weisz discovered that Egerton had a crush on her during his childhood.

During their conversation, a staff member from Variety handed an iPad to Rachel Weisz, causing Taron Egerton, 33, to become visibly flustered. He asked if the contents of the tablet were going to be "embarrassing" for him.

As the iPad started playing a video of Taron Egerton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 2019 clip showed host Andy Cohen asking the British actor about his first celebrity crush.

Egerton responded without any hesitation, naming Rachel Weisz. He also described her as "gorgeous” before revealing that she was his “free pass” in his then relationship.

Upon watching the throwback clip, the Black Widow actress responded with a brief "oh," while Taron Egerton turned red and buried his head in his hands.

"I cannot believe you're doing that to me," he said to the Variety staff as he avoided eye contact with Rachel Weisz. "Thanks for that, guys," he added.

Rachel Weisz responded by laughing and coughing before stating that she was "very honored."

To ease Egerton's embarrassment, the Mummy actress then revealed her own first celebrity crush, which was Marc Almond from the synth-pop duo Soft Cell.

As Rachel Weisz began to share more about her admiration for Marc Almond, Taron Egerton made a light-hearted remark, saying, "You're not going to let us move past this, are you?"

Weisz laughed in response and said, "No, moving swiftly on."