Alia Bhatt 'enroute' to attend Tudum 2023 event, drops photos to express excitement

Tudum 2023 is set to take place from June 16 to June 18

Alia Bhatt has posted her happy pictures to express excitement about visiting Brazil for the Tudum 2020 event.

Bhatt dropped some extremely adorable pictures of her from her wardrobe. She wore a nice multi-coloured cropped sweater with a white T-shirt. She wore it with a pair of blue denim jeans.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen making a heart from her hands while standing in front of a mirror. Meanwhile, in another photo, she is laughing her heart out.

Along with the pictures, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress mentioned that she will be attending Netflix’s Tudum event 2023 in São Paulo, Brazil, as she is one of the cast members of the upcoming Netflix Hollywood film, Heart of Stone.

“No heart of stone here… just one filled with love… enroute #Tudum #SãoPaulo”, wrote Bhatt.

The 30-year-old actress is all set to make her Hollywood debut this year with Heart of Stone alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.



According to Pinkvilla, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani in Bollywood. The film is slated to release worldwide on July 28.