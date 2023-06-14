Johnny Depp donates $1 million to charity

Hollywood star Johnny Depp has donated $1 million, he received from former wife Amber Heard as part of the settlement agreement in the defamation case, to charity.
The Metro quoted a source close to Pirates of the Caribbean star that the money was given to five separate charities, with each receiving $200,000.
Johnny Depp was awarded $10 million in damages following his lawsuit against Heard, who is currently staying in Spain with her daughter.
They settled their defamation claims in December.
Earlier, TMZ reported that Johnny Depp has finally received his $1million from Heard's insurance company.
Following the settlement last year, Depp's lawyers Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquez had said, “We are pleased to formally close the door on this painful chapter for Mr. Depp, who made clear throughout this process that his priority was about bringing the truth to light.”
