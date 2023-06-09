Megan Fox accused of child abuse

Megan Fox has been accused of child abuse for allegedly forcing her sons to wear girls clothes.

The allegation was levelled by director and producer Robby Starbuck who shared the actor's photo with her children and wrote, "These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw two of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them."

He added, "It’s truly horrific. It was about 5 years ago so the two involved were even younger than they look here. I resisted sharing this before because of how young they were and knowing California wouldn’t do anything about it. It’s tragic. DM btw, I have an idea to fight this ideology."

His allegations were seen by millions of people after Elon Musk reacted to his tweet with a exclamatory sign.

While it was not clear why he used the sign in the replies, it was speculated that the Twitter CEO wanted the allegations against the actor got greater reach.

Megan Fox has three children—Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, 9 Journey River Green with former husband Brian Austin Green.

She is currently dating Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

