Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick share intimate details about love dates

Kim Kardashian shared very intimate details about her love life with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kanye West's ex-wife, while having dinner with Scott at Il Fornaio towards the beginning of the new episode - entitled Everything Is My Fault - appeared very comfortable as the two discussed their dating loves.

The pair also chatted about the relationship between Cher and her former boyfriend A.E.

Kim admits she has heard reports of the couple making out at a party, which she says would make her feel "insecure". The 42-year-old tried to explain to Scott as she's not a PDA kinda girl.

Scott then goes onto suggest that maybe Cher is "secure, or has the lights off", as Kim tells him while laughing: "I pretty much have the lights off now." And we bet tonnes of people can relate.

Scott says he hasn't seen her out, 'on dates or anything,' since her split with Pete Davidson, with Kim adding, 'It's hard because, what do those first dates look like?'

Scott adds that he, 'can't imagine' what a first date with her would be like, as she says it would have to be 'behind doors' and they 'couldn't go out.'

"I've been so busy with the Dolce & Gabbana campaign. There's so much to do before Milan, but I need some fun, and to just get out of the house," says Kim.

'I love hanging out with Scott. We're both single right now so I feel like there's a lot to talk about and a lot to navigate,' Kim adds in confession, while, at dinner, Kim asks Scott how his back is, after his car accident.

