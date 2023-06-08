 
close
Wednesday June 07, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Sasha Calle pitches herself for 'Supergirl' film

Sasha Calle plays Supergirl in 'The Flash'

By Web Desk
June 08, 2023
Sasha Calle plays Supergirl in The Flash
Sasha Calle plays Supergirl in 'The Flash'

Sasha Calle pinned hope to DC bosses to consider her reprising her The Flash's role in the upcoming Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie.

During an interview with EW, the actor revealed her wish, "I hope to continue playing Supergirl. I love her deeply! And I think that [The Flash] is really a runway to a bigger story for her.”

“We don't really get to experience a lot. I feel like this is a runway to a bigger story. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, by Tom King, is an incredible comic. I love it. I think it's so cool. So yeah, I would hope to continue. I hope to continue playing Supergirl for sure,” she added.

Previously, the studio head honcho James Gunn teased the upcoming movie, saying, "It will be a big science-fiction epic film," adding, "Superman is a guy who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents, whereas Supergirl, in this story, she is a character who was raised on a chunk of Krypton. She watched everybody around her perish in some terrible way, so she's a much more jaded character."