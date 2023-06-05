Karen Gillan stuns in white mini dress at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Karen Gillan is best known for playing Nebula in Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

At the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event in New Jersey on Saturday, Karen Gillan turned heads in a white mini dress. The 35-year-old actress wore a high-necked dress with striking ruffled sleeves, enhanced by black edging.

The Jumanji actress exuded glamour as she made her entrance at Liberty State Park, where the festivities were sold out.

Adding height to her frame, Gillan wore towering black sandals and accessorized with a pair of enormous gold hoop earrings and matching rings. The Guardians of the Galaxy star styled her long, red hair straight and as for natural makeup, she chose to keep it simple.

At the event, attendees enjoyed the day by picnicking and sipping on champagne while viewing an exciting polo match.

Other famous faces who graced the event included Emma Stone, Coco Rocha, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley.

Meanwhile, Gillan has recently starred in the third installment of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising her role as antihero Nebula, which she also played in Thor: Love and Thunder and two Avengers films.

She was also seen in the coming-of-age drama Late Bloomers, directed by Lisa Steen, which premiered at South by Southwest in March.

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is an annual event hosted by the Champagne house. It features gourmet food, champagne bars, games, and a polo match, and is held at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey.