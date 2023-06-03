Duggar family slam Amazon's 'Shiny Happy People' docuseries

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Criticize Amazon Prime Video's New Docuseries on Their Family and Religion as "Sensationalized"

In a statement on their family's website, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar express their disappointment with the recently released docuseries titled Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets on Amazon Prime Video.

The couple describes the documentary as sad and sensationalized, claiming that it hurts their loved ones.

“This ‘documentary’ paints so much and so many in a derogatory and sensationalized way because sadly that’s the direction of entertainment these days,” the statement read.

They assert that their family is normal but has experienced both joys and heartbreaks in the public eye. Jim Bob and Michelle criticize the direction of entertainment these days, suggesting that derogatory and sensationalized portrayals have become prevalent.

The statement concludes with what appears to be a subtle jab at their daughter Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard, implying that private settings are more conducive to repairing relationships.

Despite their differences, the couple affirms their love for every member of their family and their commitment to maintaining good relationships. The docuseries delves into the controversial aspects of the Duggar family's reign in the spotlight, including the scandal surrounding their eldest child Josh's alleged molestation of his sisters and other young girls.

It also features accounts from former friends and members of the family, shedding light on the cover-up of the molestation scandal and the extreme nature of their religious beliefs.

Josh Duggar's subsequent conviction for child pornography is mentioned, along with Jill Duggar's participation in the docuseries and her interviews about her strict upbringing.

The docuseries also explores the traumatic experiences endured by former members of the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP), the nondenominational Christian organization in which the Duggars grew up.