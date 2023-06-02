Dwayne Johnson to make comeback in 'FASTX: Part II'

Dwayne Johnson, also knows an "The Rock" has announced he will be returning as Luke Hobbs in a new "Fast & Furious" film.

After leaving the franchise in 2021 due to disagreements with Vin Diesel, Johnson revealed in a video message from Hawaii that Hobbs will be back in the next instalment.

“Hobbs is back in the Fast and Furious franchise,” Johnson said.

“The next Fast & Furious film you’ll see the legendary lawman in will be the HOBBS movie that will serve as a fresh, new chapter & set up for FASTX: Part II,” he added.

He referred to it as the "HOBBS movie," which will serve as a fresh chapter and set up for "FASTX: Part II." Johnson also mentioned that he and Diesel have resolved their issues.

The "Fast & Furious" franchise has been highly successful, grossing over $7 billion worldwide and ranking as the fifth-highest-grossing franchise of all time.

The most recent movie, "Fast X," starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, premiered last month and had an impressive global opening weekend, earning over $500 million at the box office.