Pitbull, Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias come together for 'Trilogy' tour

Pop music's favourite stars Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are coming together for a nostalgic tour this fall titled ‘Trilogy’.
Each of the three singers will be headlining a set on the North American run. While broadcasting the tour the artists were all praise for each other, according to Rolling Stone.
“It’s a true honor to tour with Enrique and Ricky, two music icons who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself,” Pitbull said in a statement.
“We’re excited to take the Trilogy tour around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives. Dale!”
“I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends Pitbull and Ricky,” Iglesias said.
“The Trilogy Tour will be an amazing experience for all of our fans. It’s going to be a once-in-a-lifetime tour.”
“Going back on the road with not only Enrique but now with Pitbull, it’s very exciting,” Martin said.
“This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready, it’s going to be epic!”
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are all promising career-covering shows featuring greatest hits by each artist as well as high-tech visuals.
Trilogy tour dates are as follows:
Oct. 14 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 17 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Oct. 21– Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Nov. 1 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Nov. 3 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Nov. 10 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov. 19 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov. 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Nov. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Dec. 6 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 8 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
