Blackpink’s Jennie Kim gushes about working with Lily-Rose Depp on The Idol

Blackpink’s Jennie Kim has recently gushed about Lily Rose-Depp for her ‘helpful’ behaviour while filming for her forthcoming HBO series The Idol.



In a new interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Jennie revealed that it was challenging to work on the set of the series.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before. It was like breaking a wall for me,” said the 27-year-old, who is making her acting debut with this show.

While speaking about working with Lily-Rose, the singer and actress mentioned, “Rose-Depp really helped me a lot.”

“Telling me about scenes, and it was very comforting to have her there,” stated Jennie.

Gushing about Johnny Depp’s daughter, Jennie also added, “She just taught me to express myself and be comfortable with myself, to not be scared.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennie also discussed about her decision to star in The Idol.

“I trusted director Sam [Levinson] to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry,” remarked the singer

What “fascinated” her to do the show was mainly because of music industry.

“I thought I could bring something to the role,” she remarked.

Jennie concluded, “It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”