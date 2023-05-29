Javier Bardem air pressure about 'The Little Mermaid' offer

Javier Bardem weighed in on his initial hesitation on playing the iconic role of King Triton in The Little Mermaid.

In a chat with Virgin Radio at the UK premiere of the Disney film No Country For Old Man star admitted anxiety in taking the Disney role.



However, the versatile actor revealed all fears instantly vanished as soon as the cameras started rolling.

“You're always nervous when you're touching such as classic, but since I read it, I knew who was behind the camera, Robert [Marshall - director] and John [DeLuca - producer]; I was absolutely sure they were going to make something fantastic, I didn't know it was going to be this fantastic,” Bardem added.

Bardem also touched on the diversity in the cast.

“When we revisit the classics, we are bringing into it a new kind of flavour according to the times we live in. For example, the inclusion, the different scenarios, different people's faces, different races, and also the empowering women,” he explained.