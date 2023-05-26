Salman Khan to be part of 'Bigg Boss OTT 2', confirms actor

Karan Johar hosted the first season of 'Bigg Boss' OTT

Salman Khan has confirmed that he will be joining the digital version of Bigg Boss 2 as a host.

However, Khan was not a part of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. But he is now ready to take over the show's OTT edition from season 2.

The news was confirmed after the first teaser came out. The much-awaited promo features Khan, looking dapper as always.

In the teaser, the Wanted actor can be heard saying: "Main lekar aa raha hoon, Bigg Boss OTT. Toh Dekhta Jaye India.”

Fans are extremely excited to witness the digital edition of Bigg Boss 2.

The first season received record-breaking views as it had a unique content, though controversial. But it created a lot of buzz on the internet.

Prior to this, sources also revealed that Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT 2 and has shot the promo on May 20.

“Salman Khan has agreed to host Bigg Boss OTT as he really loves the show, and will shoot for the promo in Mumbai’s Film City studio. Season 2 is expected to go on air in June. The team is in the process of roping in the contestants.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is expected to release in June 2023. As per Pinkvilla, the show will run for over three months.