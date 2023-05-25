Joe Biden honours Tina Turner as singer who ‘changed’ American music ‘forever’

Tina Turner, the pioneering rock’n’roll star who became a pop behemoth in the 1980s, was honoured by the President of United States of America, Joe Biden, after her death on Wednesday, May 24th, 2023.

In statement issued by the White House, the President Biden sent his regards to the grieving family of the legendary singer.

“Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time,” the statement read.

Detailing the many achievements of the When the Heartache Is Over singer, “12 Grammy Awards”, the statement acknowledged that “she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R&B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal.”

It further read, “Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits – including Proud Mary, The Best, What’s Love Got to Do with It – continue to be treasured, and sung at full volume, by generations of fans.

“In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed American music forever, Tina’s personal strength was remarkable. Overcoming adversity, and even abuse, she built a career for the ages and a life and legacy that were entirely hers.”

In the end, Biden paid his respects, “Jill and I send our love and prayers to her husband Erwin, the rest of the Turner family, and fans around the world who are mourning today for the woman they agree was ‘simply the best.’”

The American-born singer had been living in Switzerland since 1994 with her husband, German actor, and music producer Erwin Bach, “died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home,” confirmed Tina Turner’s publicist.