Samantha Ruth Prabhu answers 'if her version of 'Citadel' is different from Priyanka's show'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan are all set to feature in Indian version of 'Citadel'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu clarifies if her upcoming series with Varun Dhawan, Citadel is a remake to Priyanka Chopra's latest released American show.

Samantha recently dropped pictures of her birthday celebration on her Instagram where fans not only wished her but also asked her if there is going to be any difference between the two shows.

One of the fans questioned: “@samantharuthprabhuoffl I have one question is Priyanka’s Citadel and your Citadel the same story?? Why I am asking is Priyanka dubbed in all Indian languages… so if you are doing the same story for Indian audiences then many would have already watched it. I am a bit confused… can you clarify if it’s same or different?? BTW (by the way) happy birthday dear… God bless you!!"

While responding to the fan, the actress commented: “It is not a REMAKE!!"

On the other hand, a social media user also replied to the question by saying: “Citadel main series has different spin-offs in different countries. And one of the spin-off castings has Samantha and Varun paired which is Indian spin-off.”

“It has Spanish, Italian and Mexican spin-off too which run parallel to the main series with little or no merge with the main one. Hope this clarified your question!"

The Indian version of Citadel starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan is being directed by Farzi director duo Raj and DK, reports News 18.