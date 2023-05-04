'Succession' season 4 to wrap up with feature-length finale

HBO series Succession will end with a 90-minutes-long final episode, according to composer Nicholas Britell.

The season has has largely centered around the Roy family's struggle to take over Waystar Royco after the passing of their patriarch, Logan Roy, in a shock episode.

Showrunner Jesse Armstrong stuck to his plan of ending the series after its fourth season and believes the current season tells a complete story.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” Armstrong told Variety ahead of season 4 premiere.. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Armstrong however, remains receptive to the possibility of revisiting the show's world or characters in the future. The series is executive produced by several individuals, including Mark Mylod, Adam McKay, and Will Ferrell.

The fourth season of Succession saw a dramatic rise in viewership, with an average of 8.4 million viewers per episode across linear streaming platforms. This is an increase from the 7.9 million average reported by Variety after the release of Episode 5 last week.

The finale of HBO's Succession is set to air May 28.