Doja Cat leaves Met Gala interviewer stunned with strange interview

Doja Cat, who attended the 2023 Met Gala dressed as a cat, was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain, who was left stunned by Doja's commitment to her costume!
For the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' themed Gala, the rapper came dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, complete with prosthetics to resemble a feline.
As Doja posed and walked in her glittering dress at the red carpet, she was stopped by Emma, who intended to talk to Doja about her out-of-the-world get-up.
The Vogue interviewer's first question was, "So who made it?", to which Doja replied with a meow.
The confused interviewer could only blurt a "wow" as she awkwardly looked around.
Emma still tried to continue the interview asking, "Okay then, something a little bit different. So what was your inspiration for tonight - be honest with me and give me some detail."
To this, the R&B artist first sighed and then replied with a series of meows with different facial expressions. The journalist helplessly looked around and put her hand on her mouth.
Concluding a disappointing interview, the journalist then asked her one last question: "So what are you excited to see? Is it your first Met?"
Sticking to her theme, Doja meowed in answer.
