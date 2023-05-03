 
Doja Cat leaves Met Gala interviewer stunned with strange interview

Doja Cat went through the entire Met Gala interview responding with a characteristic 'meow'!

By Web Desk
May 03, 2023
Doja Cat, who attended the 2023 Met Gala dressed as a cat, was interviewed by Emma Chamberlain, who was left stunned by Doja's commitment to her costume!

For the 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' themed Gala, the rapper came dressed as Karl Lagerfeld's cat, Choupette, complete with prosthetics to resemble a feline.

As Doja posed and walked in her glittering dress at the red carpet, she was stopped by Emma, who intended to talk to Doja about her out-of-the-world get-up.

The Vogue interviewer's first question was, "So who made it?", to which Doja replied with a meow.

The confused interviewer could only blurt a "wow" as she awkwardly looked around.

Emma still tried to continue the interview asking, "Okay then, something a little bit different. So what was your inspiration for tonight - be honest with me and give me some detail."

To this, the R&B artist first sighed and then replied with a series of meows with different facial expressions. The journalist helplessly looked around and put her hand on her mouth.

Concluding a disappointing interview, the journalist then asked her one last question: "So what are you excited to see? Is it your first Met?"

Sticking to her theme, Doja meowed in answer. 