'Guardians' Chris Pratt explains 'last act' emotions

Chris Pratt revealed he is prepared for the Guardians of the Galaxy finale after nearly a decade journey, as the actor was familiar with finales, thanks to Parks and Recreation.

Speaking at Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 promotions, the Marvel star responded to a last-day on-set question.

"I don't know if they wanted me to, but they weren't gonna stop me. I guess -- you know, the thing that you want to avoid is regret, right? One day looking back and thinking 'ugh, why did I just let that go by without trying to enjoy every moment? Why didn't I savor that?'

And I knew that going into it," Pratt said.

The 43-year-old brings his sitcom experience, which set him to deal with a heartfelt ending.

"But it was just important to me to -- I knew how important it was to me to be present in that moment and I also knew, because I have had the experience of being part of things that have come and gone," Pratt added.

"I remember on Parks & Rec, it felt that after seven years, on TV shows that I've done, it was like the last day of school before summer, and you're not gonna be coming back to school together.

It's that summer camp vibe of, 'am I ever gonna see these people again?' It's an emotional feeling and having gone through that, it was important that I A) be present, but also, that I coerce other people into being present as well. So that was sort of a responsibility that I felt like I had, just checking in with everybody."