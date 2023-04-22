Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and others wish 'Happy Eid' to fans

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan also send Eid greetings to fans

Muslims all over the world are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today on April 22 after observing a month-long of fasting.

Celebrities inlclusing; Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn took it to their social media handles to extend eid wishes to Muslims all around the world, reports Indiatoday.

Taking it to his Twitter, Big B wrote: "T 4625 - Eid Mubaarak."

"Eid Mubarak to all you beautiful people", wrote Vikram Vedha actor Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, Akshay wrote: "Sending warm wishes to you and your family on Eid. #EidMubarak everyone."

Ajay Devgn:

Shahid Kapoor:

Alia Bhatt:



