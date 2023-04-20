Kylie Jenner wants 'relationship' with Timothée Chalamet 'without any pressure: Source

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who are new "it" couple of Hollywood have been seeing each other on a weekly basis.

A source close to Jenner exclusively told PEOPLE the reality star, 25, and the Oscar nominee, 27, "hang out every week," but "it's not serious."

"She is getting to know him," the insider added further. "Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis [Scott], she just wants to date without any pressure."

The source claimed Jenner and Chalamet first met each other earlier this year at an event in Europe. "They have a lot to chat about," the Jenner source revealed, adding that the actor "is fun and charming."

Jenner had split from her rapper ex, earlier in January with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 14-month-old son Aire.

"Everyone wants Kylie to move on," the Jenner source told the outlet. "Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating."

Amid the speculation of the Kylie Cosmetics founder and Dune actor's dating arose earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the two "are hanging out and getting to know each other."

Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi was the first to report an anonymous tip that Chalamet "has a new girl," naming Jenner. A week later, her Range Rover was photographed in the Bones and All actor's driveway, per TMZ.