Senator Talha Mahmood given additional charge of religious affairs ministry

Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood addressing a ceremony. — Twitter/@senatorMtalha

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday gave Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood the additional charge of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Senator Mahmood was already part of the federal cabinet as he was serving as the minister for states and frontier regions (SAFRON).

Mahmood belongs to the Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and was elected as a senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in March 2018.

The religious affairs ministry portfolio fell vacant after the death of Mufti Abdul Shakoor in a road accident.

Shakkor passed away last week after a Toyota Hilux Revo — with five people onboard — smashed his vehicle at the driver's side when he was headed towards Secretariat Chowk from a local hotel.

The federal minister was shifted to Polyclinic Hospital in the federal capital, but due to severe internal bleeding, he succumbed to his wounds, the police said.