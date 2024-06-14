Drizzle hits areas of Karachi amid scorching summer

Rain water falls on a glass window as a passer by walks on a street in Karachi. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Drizzle was witnessed by different parts of Karachi on Friday evening as the city prepares for monsoon rains after hot summers which kept the entire country sweltering for over a month.

After the prediction of countrywide rainfall, areas adjoining the suburbs of the metropolis including Malir, Quaidabad and surroundings received light showers.

Earlier, from coming Tuesday (June 18), the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted isolated rain all over the country.

In its latest weather advisory, the Met Office stated that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper and central parts of the country.

"A Shallow westerly wave is also likely to approach western parts of the country on June 18," the advisory read.

However, in most parts of Sindh, the intensity of heat is expected to prevail until June 20.

In Sindh, an isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 21 and 22.

Notably, the Met Office warned of lightening and vulnerability of electric poles and loose structures, solar panels and vehicles during gusty winds.

All concerned authorities have been advised by the Met Office to remain “alert”. Moreover, to avoid any untoward situation during the said period, it has also been advised to take necessary measures.