PM Shehbaz addressing nation to discuss economic policies





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is addressing the nation to take the masses into confidence regarding the newly presented federal budget and his government's economic policies.

“When we came to power, the economic condition at that time, was in front of everyone and we saved the country from default," the premier said.



The PM gave credit to the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and the top leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) including President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for pulling the country out of difficult economic situation.



Appreciating his government's prudent economic policies, PM Shehbaz said the country was now moving on a path of progress after coming out of economic difficulties.

"However, this way is not only difficult and long but also requires sacrifice from higher-ups in the government and the elite. The entire nation's eyes are set on the government to see how it steers Pakistan out of the economic crisis and brings about a revolution of prosperity in the country," he added.

PM Shehbaz said that since he retook the reins of the country with the help of people's support in form of votes and trust, inflation had dropped to 12% from 38% as a result of the government's policies.

Similarly, he said, that the interest rate on loans had been slashed to 20.5% from previous 22%.

"This would promote investment and the country would walk down the path of prosperity at a greater pace," PM Shehbaz said.



PM Shehbaz then referred to the latest petrol and diesel price cuts as a "relief" to the inflation-hit masses.



He, however, admitted that these steps were still not enough amid "storm of inflation" during the last four years that "broke the backbone" of poor class.

PM Shehbaz promised the nation to take further measures to keep providing relief to them and bringing down the inflation, expand investments and provide opportunities of higher education to the youngsters.

More to follow...