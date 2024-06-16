Injured Sanghar camel shifted to Karachi, will get prosthetic leg

The camel whose leg was amputated by a landlord in Sanghar in this image released on June 15, 2024. — X/@Menghwar_Rawal

KARACHI: The camel who was subjected to a gruesome act, wherein it's leg was amputated by a landowner in Sanghar, has been shifted to a non-governmental organisation's (NGO) shelter in Karachi and will get a prosthetic leg.



Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Sanghar Deputy Commissioner Imran ul Hassan Khawaja said: "The camel was shifted to Karachi yesterday and will be fitted with an artificial leg."

Meanwhile, the police have arrested five people for allegedly amputating the poor animal's limb.

The suspects were presented before a district and sessions court which then approved their four-day remand.



The incident occurred in Sanghar's Mundh Jamrao area on Friday after the camel had entered an agricultural land. In response, the landlord to resort to physical violence.



The landlord, along with his employees, physically tortured the camel as a punishment for entering the land for fodder and even amputated the animal's leg.

The incident's video went viral on social media with thousands of people condemning the brutal action.

Despite the uproar, the police only registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown people, Geo News reported, and not the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later said that the law enforcers have arrested five people in connection with the animal abuse of which two people have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to give two camels to the person whose animal was hurt.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Director CDRS Benji Project Sarah Jahangir, whose organisation is currently hosting the wounded animal at their Karachi shelter, said that the condition of the camel is now stable.



"Her cut-off leg has been treated and the point is right now to keep her comfortable whilst we work with professionals to get her a prosthetic leg arranged," she said.

Lamenting the cruelty that the poor animal was subjected to, Jahangir noted that though they receive animal abuse cases involving mostly cats and dogs, she hasn't witnessed something this bad.

"We have worked with abused donkeys, but nothing ever this terrible. This is a whole different level of evil," she said.

Commenting on the future of the camel, the official said that the animal would stay with them permanently and there are no plans to return it to the owner as the injured mammal is going to be disabled for the rest of her life and the owner is not equipped to manage that.

Lauding the rescue efforts of Shazia Marri and others for reaching out to the Benji project's team, Jahangir said that they are working on getting the animal an artificial leg and will make sure that it will stay with them in a safe and comfortable environment.