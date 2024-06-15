SHC CJ dispels impression of interference in Sindh judiciary

Sindh High Court Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi speaks during a public event in this image released on March 14, 2018. — Facebook/Themis School of Law

KARACHI: Amid allegations of state institutions' interference in judicial matters, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Aqeel Abbasi on Saturday said no one exerted pressure on him to influence a case.

"I say it categorically that no one has accosted me. The Sindh’s judiciary has not been pressurised in any specific case," SHC CJ Abbasi said while responding to a query from a journalist about allegations of pressure and interference in the judiciary.

The chief justice's comments came after six Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges in the recent past wrote a letter to the Supreme Court on March 25, accusing spy agencies of meddling in judicial affairs.

The IHC judges had demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa to convene the judicial convention to consider the matter of alleged interference of intelligence operatives in the judicial functions or "intimidation" of judges in a manner that undermined the independence of the judiciary.

However, Justice Abbasi clarified that a couple of times such efforts were made which were right away dispelled and later they turned out to be a misunderstanding. He said no attempt had been made to pressurise the Sindh’s judiciary in any case.

However, he admitted that some attempts were made, but nobody coerced him for anything. A couple of such attempts were made but they were immediately blocked and later they turned out to be misunderstandings.

The chief justice said the judiciary’s freedom reflected in its decisions and he believed that a judge could not be corrupt or dishonest.

The SHC CJ statement comes a day after Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmed Khan said he believed that interference of the establishment in the matters of the judiciary will end soon.



"Interference in the judiciary will have to be fought with faith that it will come to an end," said the LHC chief justice while addressing the opening ceremony of the judicial complex e-courts in Rawalpindi.

Justice Khan said there was an issue of establishment's interference in the judiciary's matters, adding that they receive letters claiming involvement in the judicial affairs.

"The establishment's interference in judiciary will end and my experience [tells me] that it will come to an end," said the judge, assuring that these difficulties will end if there is fear of God.