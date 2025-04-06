'Infighting': Khawaja Asif says PTI fragmented into various factions

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif addressing an event in Sialkot on April 6, 2025. — YouTube/GeoNews/screengrab

Castigating the Imran Khan-founded party against the backdrop of recent infighting among its senior leaders, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday remarked that that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had fragmented into various factions.

Addressing an event in Sialkot, the defence minister took a jibe at the Imran Khan-founded, saying: “The party is as divided as the number of its members is.”

“We don’t need to abuse them, they themselves are abusing each other,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that a tug-of-war is currently underway between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and former Senator Azam Swati.

Also, former minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra is engaged in a war of words with the party’s internal accountability committee. Local media has also been reporting rifts between KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI provincial chapter President Junaid Akbar.

Last week Akbar confirmed that he had differences with CM Gandapur when he was taking over the office of the party’s KP president, adding that they buried the hatchet in line with Khan’s directions.

Moreover, following a fresh statement from Gandapur, rifts within the PTI have intensified, prompting the party leadership to instruct its senior members to refrain from issuing public statements.

PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) Asad Qaisar, Shahram Khan Tarakai, and Atif Khan have demanded an inquiry into Gandapur’s statement. Atif said the chief minister’s remarks could damage the PTI founder’s movement, and the ongoing efforts for his release should not be undermined.

Addressing the event today, Asif said: “PTI members have started calling each other thieves.” He dubbed the PTI founder an “international thief”.

Highlighting the PML-N-led government’s achievements, the minister said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif steered the country out of the difficult situation.

“No one could even think that prices of electricity would be decreased in the country,” he added.

Last week, PM Shehbaz announced a significant reduction in the electricity prices of up to Rs7.41 per unit for residential consumers, pledging to provide further relief in near future through structural reforms in the power sector.

The defence minister said that inflation also decreased due to the government’s effective policies in recent months. The security czar also lauded the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the armed forces.

Public support crucial to tackle challenges

Earlier in the day, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said that the strength and resilience of the people of Pakistan continue to serve as the biggest source of inspiration for the government.

Addressing a workers’ convention in NA-127, Lahore, he said that with public support and determination, even the most complex national challenges can be overcome.

Tarar said that the true strength of any government lies in its people, and when the leadership demonstrates firm resolve, sincere intentions, and a clear direction, divine support follows and success becomes inevitable.

He noted that the government, under PM Shehbaz, was working round the clock to provide real and sustainable relief to citizens. “Despite inheriting a fragile economy, widespread inflation, and political polarization, the government made tough but necessary decisions in the interest of the nation,” he added.

Tarar said that when Pakistan was confronted with unprecedented challenges, the prime minister prioritised the state over political gains and refused to jeopardize the country’s future for short-term political advantage. He remarked that elements responsible for economic and institutional destruction are now facing political isolation. “The people of Pakistan have rejected those who prioritised chaos and conflict over development and stability,” he said.

The minister said that PM fulfilled his promise of providing affordable electricity to the people.

The information minister mentioned that Pakistan’s economic performance is now being acknowledged internationally. He pointed out that with lower electricity costs, inflation at single digits, and a booming stock market, all economic indicators reflect a prosperous future for Pakistan. He said, “Pakistan is taking off, and under the ‘Uraan Pakistan’ initiative, the country is poised to achieve unprecedented economic development.”

Tarar also announced that industrial consumers will benefit from a reduction in electricity prices by Rs7.69 per unit, which he described as a positive sign for the country’s economic revival. He emphasized that cheaper and low-cost electricity will stimulate economic activity and generate employment opportunities.

He noted that the policy rate has been reduced from 22% to 12%, contributing to a more favorable business environment. He stated that the government’s economic successes have played a key role in providing relief to the people. “Serving the people is our political focus and obligation,” he said.

Tarar stressed that the government’s achievements are the result of teamwork and collaboration, and they remain committed to working together to make Pakistan a great nation. He also acknowledged the significant role of the Pakistan Army in ensuring national security and contributing to economic stability.