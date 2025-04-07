Temperatures may rise 7°C above normal as heatwave grips Sindh

Volunteers of Edhi Foundation cooling commuters with water in Karachi on Friday, June 21, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: Large parts of Sindh remain in the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures forecast to soar 5 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal today, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Monday.

The Met Department said places including Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Qambar Shahdadkot district, Ghotki district, Sukkur district and other areas are likely to experience exceptionally high temperatures as the heatwave tightens its hold over the province.

Meanwhile, Karachi, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Tharparkar are expected to face intermittent strong winds.

The PMD said Karachi is expected to experience hot and humid weather on Tuesday and Wednesday, with maximum temperatures likely to range between 36°C and 38°C. However, sea breezes are expected to resume, providing some relief to residents.

The weather alert follows a week of steadily rising temperatures in the port city. On Sunday, the mercury peaked at nearly 40°C, and similar conditions are expected to persist in the coming days.

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Afzal has previously warned of a nationwide increase in temperatures due to climate change and the urban heat island effect, particularly in densely populated cities like Karachi.

He cautioned that temperatures could remain 2°C to 3°C above normal across much of the country, and up to 4°C higher in Karachi.

With heat posing growing challenges, the PMD has urged citizens to take precautionary measures. These include staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and conserving water to ease the burden on public infrastructure.