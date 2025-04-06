Pakistan to start Hajj flight operations by the end of this month, says minister

A woman feeds pigeons at the Grand Mosque, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, June 9, 2024. — Reuters

Pakistan will launch its pre-Hajj flight operations from 29th of this month to facilitate 90,000 pilgrims who are going to visit the holy land under the government's scheme this year.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore on Sunday, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousuf said that preparations, including vaccinations and training, are well underway.

"Hajj training sessions will start on April 8, with pilgrims being briefed on essential health protocols and vaccination requirements."

The Hajj package cost has been set at Rs1,150,000 for short-term pilgrims and Rs1,050,000 for long-term pilgrims, Yousuf added.

The minister also shared that he had met Saudi officials and reviewed the Hajj arrangements. He clarified that Umrah visas are typically suspended before Hajj to ensure smooth pilgrimage operations.

Ahead of the Hajj season, Saudi Arabia imposed a temporary visa ban on 14 countries, including Pakistan, The News reported citing sources.

The sources say that the visa ban will apply to Umrah, business and family visas, with the restrictions likely to end in mid-June.

With the diplomatic sources saying that the Umrah visa holders can enter Saudi Arabia until April 13, other countries subjected to the visa ban include India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Jordan, Algeria, Sudan, Ethiopia, Tunisia and Yemen.

With the possibility of a five-year restriction on staying in Saudi Arabia despite the ban, the sources added that the Saudi government has officially informed Pakistan about this decision.

They also mentioned that Pakistani Umrah visa holders have been instructed to return to their country by April 29.

During this period, the national flag carrier — Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) — will transport more than 56,000 Pakistani pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through 280 special flights, belonging to both government and private schemes. Boeing 777 and Airbus 320 aircraft will be used to make the journey more comfortable and organised. PIA’s post-Hajj operation will begin on June 12 and will continue until July 10.

It is to be noted that as many as 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the Hajj this year.