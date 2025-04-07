Karachi matriculation exams date announced

Sindh Education Department announces examination date for matriculation, intermediate. — Reuters/File

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has confirmed the dates for the 9th and 10th-grade exams.

As per the official statement, the examination for matriculation part I and II will begin on April 8.

The education board has revealed that 375,000 students will appear for the exams. To accommodate them, 499 examination centres have been set up across the city. The list of these centres has already been made available on the BSEK's official website.

The BSEK chairman said all students had been issued a computerised admit card for the exams. The statement also highlighted that strict measures will be in place at the examination centres, with a complete ban on mobile phones and other electronic devices inside the premises.

Any gadgets found on the students will be confiscated by the examination staff.

However, the date for practical examinations will be announced later.

It may be noted that the matric exam schedule was revised from an earlier date in March. The Sindh government updated the schedule in view of the holy month of Ramadan, which fell during the month.

Meanwhile, the new academic session was set to start in the province from today (April 7), as per the official announcement. The authorities stated that the new academic year for colleges will begin on August 1, 2025.

Winter and summer vacation schedules will remain as per the previous timetable. Summer vacations are set for June 1 to July 31, while winter holidays will be observed from December 22 to December 31.