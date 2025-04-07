With no solution in sight, Korangi's blaze continues for 10th day

A raging fire near Korangi Crossing sends flames soaring into the sky, in Karachi on March 30, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: The curious case of city's Korangi's mysterious fire continues on as the unabated blaze entered its 10th day with no sign of being doused on Monday.

The blaze's flame, as opposed to its earlier blue shade, has now turned reddish, indicating incomplete burning and the emission of carbon monoxide.

The fire, which started after a 1,200-foot-deep bore was drilled at the site on March 29, has led to concerns about the type and volume of gas responsible for the blaze.

A preliminary chemical analysis, as per the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) sources, of the water breaking out of the ditch at the site of the ongoing fire in the Korangi area has revealed the presence of hazardous chemicals.

The initial report, compiled following water sampling from the fire site, has detected excessive quantities of benzene, toluene, and tetrachloroethylene.

The report states that tetrachloroethylene was measured at 33 microgrammes per litre, significantly above the standard limit of 5mg. Benzene concentrations were recorded at 19mg per litre, again surpassing the permissible threshold of 5mg.

Similarly, toluene was found at 15 microgrammes per litre, three times higher than the recommended safety level. Additionally, a slightly elevated quantity of o-xylene was also detected in the water sample, though the exact amount was not specified.

However, the overall hydrocarbon content in the water was found to be within permissible limits, according to the preliminary findings.

Furthermore, it is to be ascertained how much of the chemicals found in the samples, are due to toxic waste being dumped via the Malir River and absorbed into the ground.

Specialised companies exist for handling such blazes, so far there’s no update on whether the authorities have contacted any such company or have undertaken efforts to formulate a contingency plan, or study to assess the extent of the gas reservoir.