Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Ayub Khan. — Facebook/Omar Ayub Khan/File

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost three prominent positions in the National Assembly following recent disqualification rulings by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in connection with the May 9 cases, sources said on Friday.

Omar Ayub has been removed from the post of opposition leader, while the positions of parliamentary leader and deputy parliamentary leader, previously held by Zartaj Gul and Ahmad Chattha, respectively, have also been declared vacant.

The development came after ECP de-notified PTI lawmakers following their convictions by Faisalabad special anti-terrorism court in May 9 cases.

In its verdict, the special ATC sentenced 108 individuals of the total 185 accused and acquitted 77 others including former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and Khayal Kastro.

The NA speaker informed the House of the disqualifications under assembly rules, and fresh consultations are underway between opposition members and the speaker for the selection of a new opposition leader.

The PTI-backed independents will be required to submit new nominations for the remaining vacant posts.

Ayub was also removed from the finance committee of the Public Accounts Committee.

The National Assembly withdrew membership from 15 standing committees previously held by seven disqualified PTI lawmakers.

Among them, Sahibzada Hamid Raza lost his position as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Human Rights, while Gul was removed as a member of the same committee.

Rai Hassan Nawaz was also removed as chairperson of the Standing Committee on Railways.