BIEK announces inter pre-medical results; girls sweep top positions

File photo of students solving papers during annual exams. — PPI

Female students swept the top three positions as the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced the results of the HSC Part-II Science pre-medical annual examinations 2025.

Announcing the results, BIEK Chairman Faqir Muhammad Lakho said that Fatima Siddiqui, daughter of Muhammad Khalid, from Bahria College Karsaz, clinched first position with 1,021 marks out of 1,100, securing an A-1 grade.

Second position was obtained by Munazza Khan, daughter of Mubashir Hassan, also from Bahria College Karsaz, with 1,016 marks (A-1 grade), while Anusha Naveed, daughter of Naveed Sarwar, from College of Emerging Technologies, stood third with 1,015 marks (A-1 grade).

— BIEK

Controller of Examinations Zarina Rashid said 28,259 candidates registered for the exams, of whom 27,323 appeared.

A total of 15,572 candidates passed, with an overall pass percentage of 56.99. Among them, 1,998 secured A-1 grades, 3,471 A grades, 4,070 B grades, 4,095 C grades, 1,878 D grades, and 60 E grades.

The BIEK chairman congratulated the successful students and said a ceremony will be held to honour position holders after results of all groups are announced, with parents, teachers, and media invited to attend.