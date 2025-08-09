PTI's Zartaj Gul challenges ATC conviction in May 9 case

PTI leader Zartaj Gul reaches Islamabad anti-terrorism court. — Instagram/@zartajgullwazir

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul on Saturday appealed against her 10-year jail term in the Lahore High Court (LHC) and sought nullification of the anti-terrorism court (ATC) verdict in a May 9 riots case.

A special anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad on July 31 sentenced several PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Gul and others to 10 years in prison each in connection with a case registered in the aftermath of the May 9, 2023, violence at the Civil Lines Police Station.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) later de-notified nine PTI lawmakers, including Faraz and Ayub and Gul — following their convictions in the May 9 case.

Gul submitted her appeal in the high court via Barrister Ali Zafar.

The plea stated that the sentence was not in accordance with the law, therefore, it should be overturned.

It also stated that Gul was neither named in the original case nor present at the site of the riots.

Her name was included in the supplementary challan, and witnesses denied her presence at the meeting in question, it added.

She sought the nullification of her penalty in the said case.

It is pertinent to mention here that Gul secured a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Top PTI leaders, Faraz and others moved the PHC against the election commission's disqualification ruling.