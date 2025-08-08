Pakistani soldiers stand guard in Bannu, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa July 2, 2014. — Reuters/File

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday that security forces killed at least 33 India-backed terrorists attempting to cross into Pakistan in Zhob.

In a statement, the military's media wing said that the incident occurred last night, when the forces detected the movement of a large group of khwarij, belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj — outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

The ISPR added that the terrorists were trying to infiltrate through the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and were spotted by the security forces in the general area of Sambaza, Zhob District, Balochistan.

The troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate, and as a result of precise, bold and skilful engagement, "33 Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell".

A large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered, it said, adding that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other khwarij found in the area.

"The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers and to eradicate the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country."

The army has previously said India has intensified its proxy war against Pakistan after its defeat in the May conflict, vowing that its proxies will meet the same fate as New Delhi — a crushing defeat.



In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for successfully thwarting an infiltration attempt by khawarij terrorists.

The prime minister praised the security forces for the successful operation, calling it a remarkable success in the nation’s ongoing fight against terrorism, a Prime Minister’s Office press release said.

"Our brave soldiers risked their lives to foil this infiltration attempt and crushed the nefarious designs of the terrorists," the prime minister said.

PM Shehbaz reaffirmed the nation’s unity and unwavering support for its armed forces in the battle against extremism, stating: "The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with our security forces in this fight."

He further reiterated his government’s firm commitment to eradicating terrorism in all its forms from the country. "We are determined to eliminate every trace of terrorism from our soil," the prime minister declared.

Bannu operation

Separately, the Pakistan Army and police jointly conducted a search and targeted operation against the Khwarij in Bannu, Radio Pakistan reported.

The operation was carried out based on secret information and intelligence reports to eliminate the menace of terrorism and ensure peace and order in the area, the state-run broadcaster said.

Pakistan Army and police cordoned off the area, and several suspects were taken into custody by the police during the operation. The houses of two local khwarij facilitators were also demolished during the operation.

Locals termed the operation conducted by security forces as important for public safety in the area. They assured their full support in this regard.

Pakistan Army and police are committed to establishing lasting peace in the area and eliminating terrorism.