Drizzle likely to take place in Karachi as monsoon rains approach

A representational image showing drizzle drops on a glass window. — Unsplash/File

A weatherman has predicted that drizzle is expected in Karachi from Saturday (today) till Monday night ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

Notably, the city also saw little amount of drizzle on Friday in different areas, providing some relief to the residents of the port city amid scorching summers.

After the prediction of countrywide rainfall, areas adjoining the suburbs of the port city including Malir, Quaidabad and surroundings received light shower a day earlier.

On the other hand, there is also a possibility of slight increase in the intensity of heat as the temperature may reach 40 degrees Celsius in Karachi, the analyst added.

However, this extreme temperature rise may not remain intact throughout the next week, as there is also a possibility of decrease in the temperature after Monday, as per the analyst.

Additionally, the temperature is likely to go up again after Eid ul Adha.

According to the Met Office, most parts of Sindh are expected to remain under the intensity of heat till June 20.

Meanwhile, isolated rain along with thunderstorms is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana on June 21 and 22.

Besides the rain forecast, the Met Office also warned of lightning and vulnerability of electric poles and loose structures, solar panels and vehicles during gusty winds in across the country.

All concerned authorities have been advised by the Met Office to remain “alert”. Moreover, during the said time period, it has also been advised to take essential measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Parallel to this, most parts of the country are experiencing continental air prevailing over them.

The Met Office stated in its latest weather advisory that moist currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country.

"A Shallow westerly wave is also likely to approach western parts of the country on June 18," the advisory read.

Though the overall weather is expected to be hot, rain and thunderstorms are still possible in many parts of the country.