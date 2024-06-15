Achakzai 'greenlighted to contact ruling coalition parties'

PkMAP chief and PTI-SIC candidate Mahmood Khan Achakzai addresses the press conference after presidential election on March 9, 2024. — Screengrab/Geo News

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has asked Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chief of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), to step forward to begin political negotiations with the ruling coalition parties, sources told Geo News.

The opposition alliance, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen (TTAP) — formed by the former ruling party — has greenlighted the decision to initiate political talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

The sources added that the alliance would “formally contact the ruling parties after finalising the terms of references (ToRs)”.

Additionally, representatives of each party in the alliance would be included in the delegation. It was also learnt that Achakzai will also take Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in confidence after the Eid ul Adha festival following consultations with the PTI.

The well-informed insiders also confirmed that the incarcerated PTI founder would fully back the negotiation process led by Achakzai.

Earlier this week, the PTI picked Achakzai to lead the negotiations via the opposition alliance's platform.

The PkMAP chairman enjoys the full authority from the PTI to lead the talks with the government that will centre upon matters about the release of incarcerated leaders and workers, electoral transparency, and the constitutional boundaries of the judiciary, parliament and other state institutions.

The PTI's political leadership will also be part of the negotiations with the government, sources said.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan told the media persons this week that the former prime minister wanted avenues of dialogue to be opened. He told journalists that Khan was ready to forgive what had happened to him for the sake of reconciliation.

"The PTI founder has said many times that 'I am ready to forgive what happened to me'," the PTI chairman said.

When asked if the negotiations will take place at the behest of the Supreme Court's advice, Barrister Gohar said: "The option given by the SC is also under consideration." However, he emphasised that it was PTI's "own decision" to negotiate.

"The PTI founder did not write any letter to the SC for negotiation. The PTI will also respond to its negotiation option."