Police arrest five for 'chopping off' camel's leg in Sanghar

The picture shows camel in pain after being tortured by landlord in Sanghar. — Screengrab/Geo News

At least five people were taken into custody on Saturday for amputating the leg of a camel after it foraged into an agriculture field owned by a landlord in the Sanghar district.

The poor animal had entered an agricultural land on Friday for fodder in Mundh Jamrao area of Sanghar which angered its owner who decided to physically torture the camel.

The landlord was still not pleased and then cut the animal's leg with a sharp tool along with his employees as a punishment for entering the field.

The incident's video went viral on social media with thousands of people condemning the brutal action.



Despite the uproar, the police only registered a first information report (FIR) against unknown people, Geo News reported, and not the landlord who was involved in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ijaz later said that the law enforcers have arrested five people in connection with the animal abuse of which two people have confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced to give two camels to the person whose animal was hurt.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MNA Shazia Atta Marri said that action was taken about this "horrible and painful incident", adding that police have arrested the people and registered an FIR.

"[I] have learnt that both sides have compromised. While the police is still doing its work, proper medical treatment is being provided to the poor animal," she wrote on X.

PPP's Sharjeel Inam Memon said that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took serious notice of the matter, confirming that five people have been arrested.

"There were compromise between both the parties (complainant and culprit) but despite that as human it’s not accepted and FIR lodged and state itself is complainant," he added.